Stock market holiday: Is US stock market open or closed on Monday for Columbus Day 2025?

Stock market holiday: The benchmark indices on the US stock market will remain open on Monday, 13 October 2025, even though the indigenous people of the nation will celebrate Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day 2025.

According to the official holiday list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Wall Street will reopen normally after the first weekend of October, with the next market holiday on Thanksgiving Day.

The US stock market indices are closed only on scheduled holidays, which are announced by regulators at the beginning of the year. In the event of a market holiday, the trading session immediately preceding a scheduled holiday is typically a half-day session.

What is Columbus Day? Columbus Day is celebrated as a holiday in the United States to commemorate the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas on 12 October 1492. Since then, every second Monday of October is celebrated as Columbus Day.

Columbus, the world-renowned explorer, sailed into the Americas with a crew from Spain and three ships in 1492.

Three years after US President Joe Biden took charge of the White House, the leader decided to formally commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October to recognise the Indigenous communities that have lived in the Americas for thousands of years.

This holiday in the United States became popular as a replacement for Columbus Day. Native Americans' population in the US still celebrate this amongst their communities.

When is the next US stock market holiday? According to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) holiday list, the next stock market holiday is scheduled to be on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

On Friday, 28 November 2025, the stock markets will close early at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) the day after Thanksgiving, according to the official data.

Apart from the Thanksgiving holiday, the US stock market will only remain closed on Thursday, 25 December for the year 2025, on account of the Christmas Day holiday.

US Market Holiday List for 2026 New Year’s Day — Thursday, 1 January 2026

Thursday, 1 January 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, 19 January 2026

Monday, 19 January 2026 Washington's Birthday — Monday, 16 February 2026

Monday, 16 February 2026 Good Friday — Friday, 3 April 2026

Friday, 3 April 2026 Memorial Day — Monday, 25 May 2026

Monday, 25 May 2026 Juneteenth National Independence Day — Friday, 19 June 2026.

Friday, 19 June 2026. Independence Day — Friday, 3 July 2026 (Independence Day observed)

Friday, 3 July 2026 (Independence Day observed) Labor Day — Monday, 7 September 2026

Monday, 7 September 2026 Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, 26 November 2025

Thursday, 26 November 2025 Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, 26 November 2026

Christmas Day — Friday, 25 December 2026.

