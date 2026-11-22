Stock market holiday next week: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut next week on the account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. Which means that trading in all the segments will remain closed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market continued to rally for the fourth straight week. Nifty 50 rallied nearly 567 points over the past five trading sessions, whereas, BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1672 points in the duration.

The Indian stock market rally was driven by net buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), amid risk-off selling in AI-related stocks across overseas markets.

As the market heads into a holiday-shortened trading week, here are all the details of next week's upcoming stock market holiday.

Stock market holiday, Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 24 NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24. Trading in capital markets, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts, and debt markets will remain shut on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Shri Guru Nanak Dev jayanti.

Prakash Gurpurab Jayanti, which is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Guru Nanak Gurpurab, or Prakash Purab, marks the celebration of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He is the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, this week. The occasion falls on Kartik Purnima every year.

On BSE, trading in the equity segment, equity derivative segment, currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and tri party repo segments, commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment.

Stock market holiday in December After Guru Nanak Jayanti, the next stock market holiday will be in December on Christmas. NSE and BSE trading will remain closed on Friday, December 25. Trading on NSE will remain shut on capital markets, derivatives market, EGR, and debt market.

Stock market weekly performance recap