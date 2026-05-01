Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain shut for 12 days in May 2026; check full list

The Indian stock market is closed today (Friday, 1 May) on Maharashtra Day, and it will also be closed on Thursday, 28 May for Bakri Id.

In total, there will be 12 holidays in May 2026, including regular weekends and two designated public holidays, according to the calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

During these holidays, there will be no trading across any segments, including equity, derivatives, currency trading, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR). The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also be closed in accordance with the NSE. As is customary, markets will not function on Saturdays and Sundays.

In April 2026, the markets were closed on Good Friday (3, April) and Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April).

For the rest of 2026, there will also be stock market holidays in the upcoming months. Trading will be paused on 10 November for Diwali, followed by another closure on 24 November for Guru Nanak Gurpurab. The final holiday this year will be on 25 December for Christmas, which will be the last market closure of 2026, aside from the regular weekend breaks.

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan is on a Sunday this year, both the NSE and the BSE will hold their traditional Muhurat Trading session on 8 November, an important event that signifies the start of a new financial year for many investors. The exchanges will provide details about the session timings as the date approaches.

Interestingly, several important occasions—such as Maha Shivaratri, Eid al-Fitr, Independence Day, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan—fall on weekends this year, which means there won't be any extra trading holidays.

Also Read | Indian bond yields end April near 7% as crude oil prices surge

Stock market on 30 April Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed almost 1% lower on Thursday, 30 April, as investor sentiment was weighed by rising crude oil prices, weak global trends, and outflows from foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 582.86 points or 0.75%, finishing at 76,913.50. At one point during the day, it dropped by 1,237.5 points, or 1.59%, to 76,258.86, but recovered some losses in the latter part of the session. The Nifty 50 decreased by 180.10 points, or 0.74%, to close at 23,997.55.

Experts indicate that the main concern remains the significant increase in crude oil prices, which poses particular challenges for an oil-importing nation like India.

In company-specific developments, Vedanta drew interest as it neared its demerger record date scheduled for May 1, 2026. Price fluctuations suggested that the market was anticipating the restructuring rather than responding to panic-induced selling. Conversely, HUL announced a strong Q4 performance, with growth in both profit and revenue, and declared a dividend; however, this didn't boost overall market sentiment.