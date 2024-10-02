Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The closure marks Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday in India.

Gandhi Jayanti honors the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was key to India's independence movement and known for his nonviolence principles.

All trading will stop for the day. This includes equity, derivatives, and securities lending.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also close both its sessions on October 2.

Markets will reopen on Thursday, October 3.

Recent Market Performance

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed slightly down after a steady day of trading.

Normal Trading Hours

Indian stock markets typically operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM on weekdays. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Markets are closed on weekends.

Upcoming Market Holidays in 2024

NSE and BSE will close for:

Diwali: November 1 (Friday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 15 (Friday)

Christmas: December 25 (Wednesday)

MCX Holiday Schedule:

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2 (Wednesday) - Closed all day

Diwali: November 1 (Friday) - Closed morning session

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 15 (Friday) - Closed morning session

Christmas: December 25 (Wednesday) - Closed all day

Indian Markets Closed, China and Hong Kong Also Shut

Trading will stop on October 2 in India. This affects equity, derivatives, and securities lending markets. The Multi Commodity Exchange will close both sessions that day.

Normal trading resumes on October 3.

China's markets on extended break

Chinese stock markets will close from October 1 to 7. This week-long break marks China National Day.

Hong Kong's market will also close on October 1.

Special Diwali trading session

A special Muhurat trading session will take place on November 1. This marks Diwali and the start of Samvat 2081, the new Hindu calendar year.

This brief session allows investors to make trades considered lucky for the coming year.

