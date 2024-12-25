The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of Christmas. This holiday marks the final stock market holiday of the year. Alongside the Indian markets, major global markets in the UK, US, and Europe will also remain shut.

No trading or settlement activities will occur in the stocks, derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on December 25. Furthermore, currency and commodity markets, including the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will be closed for the entire day, suspending both morning and evening trading sessions.

Trading will resume on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The next holiday for Indian markets is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, for Mahashivratri.

List of 2025 Indian Stock Market Holidays

1. February 26, 2025, Wednesday – Mahashivratri

2. March 14, 2025, Friday – Holi

3. March 31, 2025, Monday – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

4. April 10, 2025, Thursday – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

5. April 14, 2025, Monday – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

6. April 18, 2025, Friday – Good Friday

7. May 1, 2025, Thursday – Maharashtra Day

8. August 15, 2025, Friday – Independence Day

9. August 27, 2025, Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

10. October 2, 2025, Thursday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

11. October 21, 2025, Tuesday – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

12. October 22, 2025, Wednesday – Diwali-Balipratipada

13. November 5, 2025, Wednesday – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

14. December 25, 2025, Thursday – Christmas

Muhurat Trading will occur on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with timings to be announced later.

Stock Market Trading Hours The Indian stock market operates Monday through Friday from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on weekends.

Market Recap

On Monday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended a five-day losing streak, closing in green.

- BSE Sensex: Up 0.64% (498.58 points) to 78,540.17

- NSE Nifty50: Gained 0.95% (165 points) to 23,753.45

Top gainers included ITC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and IndusInd Bank. Key laggards were Zomato, Maruti, and HCL Tech.

Also Read | Riyank Arora of Mehta Equities suggests these 3 stocks to buy in short term

Also Read | Multibagger IPO: Interarch Building Products shares hit record high