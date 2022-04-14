Share market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed for next 4 days. See details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE will be closed on April 14 on account of the celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu across India
Stock market holiday: In the next four days, Indian markets will be on a long break as trading in stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be shut starting from today till April 17. Meanwhile, investors moved cautiously in view of the Q4 earnings evaluating inflation turmoil just as hike in commodity prices added to the downside. Yesterday, the Indian equities scrapped their early gains and closed on a negative note for the third consecutive day.
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed today on account of the celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu across India. And tomorrow, trading will remain shut on April due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, and Vishu. Additionally, the markets will be closed on April 16 and 17 on account of the weekend - Saturday and Sunday.
It is important to note that trading in equity, derivative, security lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segment will be closed on these days.
BSE Sensex settled at 58,338.93 down by 237.44 points or 0.41%, while NSE Nifty 50 finished at 17,475.65 lower by 54.65 points or 0.31% on Wednesday. Top bulls on Sensex were - ITC, Sun Pharma, HUL, SBI, and NTPC. Top bears on the same benchmark were - HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Asian Paint, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Kotak Bank.
The Indian markets, while closing yesterday, witnessed selling pressure in banking, auto, financials, and media stocks. While losses were limited by gains in FMCG, pharma, and oil and gas stocks.