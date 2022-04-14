Share market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed for next 4 days. See details

Stock market holiday: In the next four days, Indian markets will be on a long break as trading in stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be shut starting from today till April 17. Meanwhile, investors moved cautiously in view of the Q4 earnings evaluating inflation turmoil just as hike in commodity prices added to the downside. Yesterday, the Indian equities scrapped their early gains and closed on a negative note for the third consecutive day.

