Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on this day next week; here's why

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, May 1, next week on the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2026. This means that both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will be shut for trading on Friday.ende

Trading activities across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments will also remain closed on Friday next week.

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed during the morning session (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) but will operate in the evening session (5:00 PM – 11:55 PM).

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Stock market holidays in 2026 Around 9 more holidays are scheduled for 2026. In May 2026, the Indian stock market will witness two trading holidays - 1 May for Maharashtra Day and 28 May for Bakri id. This will be followed by one holiday in June. There are no market holidays planned for July and August, whereas September and December will each have one. October and November, on the other hand, are likely to have two trading holidays each.

Sr. No. Date Holiday 1 1 May 2026 Maharashtra Day 2 28 May 2026 Bakri Id 3 26 June 2026 Muharram 4 14 Sept 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi 5 2 Oct 2026 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 6 20 Oct 2026 Dussehra 7 10 Nov 2026 Diwali-Balipratipada 8 24 Nov 2026 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 9 25 Dec 2026 Christmas

Stock market update The Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — ended the week in negative territory, snapping a two-week winning streak, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and muted earnings outlooks from leading IT companies.

After a short-lived early uptick, the indices remained under pressure through most of the week amid persistent selling. Consequently, the Nifty 50 declined 1.87% to close at 23,897.95, while the Sensex fell 2.33% to settle at 76,664.21.

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“Indian equities closed the week lower, weighed down by a combination of global and domestic headwinds. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia, stalled US–Iran talks, and crude oil crossing $100 per barrel kept sentiment under pressure. Simultaneously, the rupee weakened further on persistent FII outflows amid rising US bond yields. Domestically, the RBI flagging early signs of an economic slowdown, softer forward-looking business confidence, and foreign brokerages' downgrade on the Indian equity outlook overshadowed an otherwise expansionary PMI reading,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.