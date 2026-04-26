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Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on this day next week; here's why

Stock market today: Market indices - Sensex and Nifty - ended the week in red on Friday, April 24. Here's the full schedule of stock market holidays in 2026.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Apr 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Stock market holiday: Trading activities across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments will also remain closed on Friday next week.
Stock market holiday: Trading activities across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments will also remain closed on Friday next week.
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Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, May 1, next week on the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2026. This means that both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will be shut for trading on Friday.ende

Trading activities across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments will also remain closed on Friday next week.

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed during the morning session (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) but will operate in the evening session (5:00 PM – 11:55 PM).

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Stock market holidays in 2026

Around 9 more holidays are scheduled for 2026. In May 2026, the Indian stock market will witness two trading holidays - 1 May for Maharashtra Day and 28 May for Bakri id. This will be followed by one holiday in June. There are no market holidays planned for July and August, whereas September and December will each have one. October and November, on the other hand, are likely to have two trading holidays each.

Sr. No.DateHoliday
11 May 2026Maharashtra Day
228 May 2026Bakri Id
326 June 2026Muharram
414 Sept 2026Ganesh Chaturthi
52 Oct 2026Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
620 Oct 2026Dussehra
710 Nov 2026Diwali-Balipratipada
824 Nov 2026Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
925 Dec 2026Christmas

Stock market update

The Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — ended the week in negative territory, snapping a two-week winning streak, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and muted earnings outlooks from leading IT companies.

After a short-lived early uptick, the indices remained under pressure through most of the week amid persistent selling. Consequently, the Nifty 50 declined 1.87% to close at 23,897.95, while the Sensex fell 2.33% to settle at 76,664.21.

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“Indian equities closed the week lower, weighed down by a combination of global and domestic headwinds. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia, stalled US–Iran talks, and crude oil crossing $100 per barrel kept sentiment under pressure. Simultaneously, the rupee weakened further on persistent FII outflows amid rising US bond yields. Domestically, the RBI flagging early signs of an economic slowdown, softer forward-looking business confidence, and foreign brokerages' downgrade on the Indian equity outlook overshadowed an otherwise expansionary PMI reading,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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