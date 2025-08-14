Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on India's Independence Day 2025

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market marked a decent rebound this week, looking set to snap its six-week losing run, signalling a strong buying trend in the truncated week. The BSE Sensex has gained nearly 1.4% this week so far, reclaiming the 80,000 mark, ahead of the Independence Day 2025 holiday on August 15. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 eyed the 24,700 mark.

As Independence Day is a central government holiday, marking India's independence from the British, stock exchanges — the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will remain closed tomorrow, on August 15. Apart from the stock market holiday, both the forex and commodity markets will also remain closed for trading on Friday.

Stock market holidays in August 2025 Independence Day is not the only stock market holiday in August. Apart from being shut on August 15, both BSE and NSE will also remain shut for trading on August 27 to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This will result in two stock market holidays in August. Before this, the last stock market holiday that fell on a weekday was on May 1.

Stock Market Holidays 2025 In the remaining part of the calendar year 2025, the stock market will remain closed for four more holidays. The next stock market holiday will fall on Thursday, August 2, to mark both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Meanwhile, both BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on two more days in October - October 21 and October 22 on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada.

While October 21, 2025, shall be a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, the exchanges will open in the evening for Muhurat Trading.

Lastly, the stock market will remain shut for one day in November and once in December. On November 5, BSE and NSE will observe a holiday for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Meanwhile, the last stock market holiday of the Indian stock market for 2025 will fall on Thursday, December 25, on account of Christmas.