Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market shut on Maharashtra Day
Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market have a total of 15 holidays throughout the calendar year 2024.
Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock market is all set to remain closed for trading on Wednesday, May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. Consequently, all segments, including the equity segment, derivative segment, and SLB segment, will also remain closed.
