Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock market is all set to remain closed for trading on Wednesday, May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. Consequently, all segments, including the equity segment, derivative segment, and SLB segment, will also remain closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multi-commodity exchange will also remain shut during the first half of the day but will resume operations for the evening session starting from 5:00 pm. Additionally, trade settlements will not be conducted on Wednesday.

As it coincides with a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on May 1 will not incorporate the profits (both realized and marked to market) from trades or positions in commodity derivatives made on April 28, nor will it include the credits from existing option positions as of April 28.

Furthermore, the market have a total of 15 holidays throughout the calendar year 2024.

Other than May 1, the market will also be closed for trading on May 20 due to general elections in Mumbai. Throughout the remainder of 2024, trading activities will be suspended on several occasions due to public holidays, including Bakri Id on June 17, Muharram on July 17, Independence Day on August 15, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2, Diwali on November 1, Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15, and Christmas on December 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 01, a special muhurat trading session is scheduled for Diwali. Any potential changes to the aforementioned holidays by the exchanges will be communicated through a separate circular issued in advance.

Stock market today On Tuesday, April 30, the Indian stock market indices, including the Sensex and the Nifty 50, concluded the trading session on a downward trend, influenced by a late sell-off triggered by subdued global indicators.

The Sensex concluded the session with a decline of 189 points, marking a decrease of 0.25 percent, closing at 74,482.78. Similarly, the Nifty 50 also experienced a downturn, ending the day at 22,604.85, down by 39 points or 0.17 percent.

Leading the losses in the benchmark indices were specific banking and IT giants, among them HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS.

The selloff could be ascribed to tepid global cues, as investors redirected their attention towards the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome slated for Wednesday, along with the release of US jobs data on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

