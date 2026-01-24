Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on Monday for Republic Day 2026

Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, in observance of Republic Day. Both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut for trading, with market operations set to resume on Tuesday, January 27.

Along with equities, currency markets will also remain closed for the day. However, trading in the commodity derivatives segment will be conducted during the evening session, as per the exchange schedule.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the official holiday calendar, Indian stock markets will observe 16 trading holidays in 2026. Following the Republic Day closure, the next market holiday will be on March 3, 2026, on account of Holi. Before this, the Indian stock market was closed for on January 15, 2026, on account of municipal corporation elections in Mumbai.

March will see three trading holidays, while April and May will have two holidays each. The months of June and September will observe one holiday each, whereas October and November will have two holidays each. December will have one stock market holiday. In addition, four market holidays fall on weekends during the year.

Markets end sharply lower on Friday, January 23 Indian equity benchmarks extended their decline on Friday, January 23, weighed down by profit booking, ongoing geopolitical concerns, caution ahead of the Union Budget 2026, and a mixed set of Q3 earnings.

The Sensex slumped 770 points, or 0.94%, to close at 81,537.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 241 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 25,048.65.

Selling pressure was more pronounced in the broader market. The BSE Midcap index dropped 1.6%, while the Smallcap index declined 2.2%, reflecting risk aversion among investors.

Overall investor wealth took a significant hit, with more than ₹6 lakh crore wiped out in a single session. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell below ₹452 lakh crore, down from ₹458.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

Commenting on market sentiment, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said:

“Indian equity markets slipped into sell-off mode despite positive global cues and supportive domestic PMI data. Sentiment was weighed down by rising crude oil prices, a sharp depreciation of the rupee to record lows, continued FII selling and earnings falling slightly short of expectations amid premium India valuations.”

He added that realty and PSU bank stocks underperformed due to execution delays and profit booking, while Adani Group stocks faced pressure following reports of potential summons by a US regulator. Looking ahead, Nair said markets are likely to remain cautious as investors position themselves for the Union Budget 2026 and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, where expectations remain subdued.