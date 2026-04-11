Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on this date next week; here's why

Stock market holiday: After recording its best weekly performance in over 5 years, the Indian stock market is poised to sustain these gains next week as ceasefire talks between the US and Iran are underway in Pakistan. However, traders and investors are advised to note that next week will be a truncated week on Dalal Street, as trading will remain closed for one day. So, there will be just four trading sessions next week. According to the list of stock market holidays 2026 in India, trading will remain suspended on 14th April 2026 (Tuesday) for Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.
So, trading in the Equity Segment and the Equity Derivative Segment will remain suspended on Tuesday next week. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will also remain closed on Tuesday next week. However, trading in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, will remain closed in the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM only. Trading will resume in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment in the evening shift at 5:00 PM.
According to the full list of stock market holidays 2026 in India, there will be two trade holidays in India. First on 3rd April 2026 for Good Friday and second on 14th April 2026 for Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. So, this will be the last stock market holiday falling in April 2026. After this, the next trade holiday will fall on 1st May 2026 for Maharashtra Day celebrations.
To date, Dalal Street has celebrated six stock market holidays in 2026: 15th January for MCGM Election day, 26 January for Republic Day celebrations, 3rd March 2026 for Holi, 26th March for Shri Ram Navami, 31st March for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, and 3rd April for Good Friday.
After Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, there will be nine more stock market holidays left in 2026: 1st May for Maharashtra Day, 28 May for Bakri Id, 26 June for Muharram, 14th September for Ganesh Chaturthi, 2nd October for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, 20the October for Dussehra, 10th November for Diwali Balipratipada, 24th November for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and 25th December for Christmas.
The Indian equities market witnessed a highly volatile week (April 6–10, 2026), but ended with strong gains of around 5.5–6%, marking its best weekly performance in over five years. The week began on a weak note amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions over the US-Iran situation, and continued FII outflows. However, sentiment improved mid-week sharply following a ceasefire announcement, a decline in oil prices, and a stable RBI policy, triggering a broad-based rally led by financials, realty, and auto stocks.
Despite a brief phase of profit booking, markets regained strength on Friday, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,000 mark. Overall, resilience in domestic sectors and easing global concerns helped markets recover strongly, even as external factors like oil prices and global cues remained key drivers.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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