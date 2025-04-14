Stock market holiday 2025: Is NSE, BSE open or closed today on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed today, April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. Hence, the trading on BSE and NSE is shut for the day as it is a National Holiday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, also recognised as the “Father of the Indian Constitution”.

As per the stock market holiday calendar for 2025, the list of trading holidays in 2025 also includes 14 April, Monday, and hence, trading in equities and derivatives will not happen for the whole day as the stock market is closed today.

The BSE trading holiday list for 2025 shows that trading in the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will remain closed today. Moreover, trading in Currency Derivatives Segments will also be shut today.

Normal trading in the Indian stock market, equity and equity derivatives segments as well as the currency derivatives segment will resume on 15 April 2025, Tuesday.

Commodities Market Trading The commodities market will have a half-day holiday today due to Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. Trading in the commodity derivatives segment across bourses is closed for the morning session today, but will be open in the evening session.

The trading holiday list on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), the largest commodity exchange in India, shows commodity trading will be shut for the first half, or morning session, and will open in the second half, or evening session.

Hence, trading in gold, silver, crude oil, and other commodities will begin at 5 PM today. The morning session of commodity markets is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, while the evening session time is from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Meanwhile, the next stock market holiday will fall on April 18, Friday, on account of Good Friday.

Stock market holidays in 2025 The are a total of 14 stock market holidays in 2025.

After 14 April - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - the Indian stock market will be closed on 18 April for Good Friday. In May, there is one trading holiday on 1 May for Maharashtra Day. Meanwhile, there are no stock market holidays in the months of June and July 2025.

The next Indian stock market holidays are on 15 August for Independence Day, 27 August for Ganesh Chaturthi, 2 October for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, 21 October for Diwali and 22 October for Diwali Balipratipada.

Additionally, there are trading holidays on 5 November for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and the last trading holiday of the year is on 25 December, for Christmas.

