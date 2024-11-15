Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti

  • Stock market today: Trading activity on the BSE and the NSE will remain closed onn Friday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

Asit Manohar
Updated15 Nov 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Stock market holiday: The next trade holiday will be on November 20th, 2024, for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.
Stock market holiday: The next trade holiday will be on November 20th, 2024, for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.(PHOTO: REUTERS)

Stock market holiday: In the wake of the Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today. Therefore, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and resume at 5:00 PM session. This means there will be no action on Friday MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in 2024

Hence, this week will be truncated from the stock market perspective. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on three working days in November: 1st November 2024 for Diwali, 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and 20th November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections. In December 2024, there will be one stock market holiday, which will fall on Christmas, December 25, 2024.

Hence, after Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, there will be just two stock market holidays left this year—20 November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections and 25 December 2024 for Christmas.

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market continued to trade sideways to lower for the sixth straight session on Thursday. Realty, Auto (better than expected results), Telecom and Consumer discretionary stocks rose the most. At the same time, Oil & Gas and FMCG (disappointing outlook due to higher costs and muted spending) fell the most.

The Nifty 50 finished marginally lower at 23,555, and the BSE Sensex went off six points and closed at 77,684. However, the Nifty Bank index ended 139 points higher at 50,227. The Small-cap index surged 0.83 per cent in the broad market, whereas the Mid-cap index went up 0.41 per cent. Cash market volumes on the NSE were close to 6-month lows. The advance-decline ratio crossed 1:1.

15 Nov 2024, 06:59 AM IST
