Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday: In the wake of the Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today. Therefore, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and resume at 5:00 PM session. This means there will be no action on Friday MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in 2024 Hence, this week will be truncated from the stock market perspective. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on three working days in November: 1st November 2024 for Diwali, 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and 20th November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections. In December 2024, there will be one stock market holiday, which will fall on Christmas, December 25, 2024.

Hence, after Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, there will be just two stock market holidays left this year—20 November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections and 25 December 2024 for Christmas.

Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market continued to trade sideways to lower for the sixth straight session on Thursday. Realty, Auto (better than expected results), Telecom and Consumer discretionary stocks rose the most. At the same time, Oil & Gas and FMCG (disappointing outlook due to higher costs and muted spending) fell the most.