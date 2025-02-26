Stock market holiday 2025: The Indian stock markets will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in honor of Mahashivratri, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Trading will resume on Thursday following the midweek break, as per the holiday schedule released by the NSE and BSE.

Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will be suspended on Wednesday in observance of Mahashivratri 2025. However, the commodity market will remain closed during the morning session and will reopen for trading at 5:00 PM.

This implies that there will be no trading activity in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments on February 26. Additionally, trading in the Currency Derivatives segment will be suspended on Wednesday in the Indian stock market. As stated earlier, the commodity market will operate between 5:00 PM and 11:30 PM.

List of stock market holidays in 2025 A total of 18 stock market holidays have been scheduled for 2025, with Mahashivratri being the first holiday of the year. Notably, Mahashivratri is the only stock market holiday in February 2025. Following this, the next holiday will be for Holi on 14 March 2025. March will have two market holidays—Holi on 14 March and Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) on 31 March.

In April, there will be four holidays: 1 April for the annual bank closing, 10 April for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April for Good Friday (Ramzan Id). May will have two holidays—1 May for Maharashtra Day and 12 May for Buddha Purnima. There will be no stock market holidays in June and July 2025.

Following Buddha Pournima, the next stock market holiday is on 15 August, marking Independence Day and Parsi New Year. Subsequently, another market holiday is scheduled for 27 August in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In addition, there are six more stock market holidays in 2025: 5 September for Id-E-Milad

2 October for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

21 October for Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

22 October for Diwali Balipratipada

5 November for Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)

25 December for Christmas. Stock market update Despite sluggish cues from global markets, Indian equities opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 recording modest early gains. By 9:20 AM, the BSE Sensex had inched up by 67 points (0.09%) to 74,538, while the broader Nifty 50 climbed 7 points (0.03%) to 22,559. The uptick was primarily supported by strong performances from ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Zomato.

The Nifty 50 closed slightly lower by 0.03% at 22,547, while the Sensex rose by 0.20% to settle at 74,602. The gain, driven by financial stocks, helped the index snap its five-day losing streak.

“The domestic market experienced a range-bound trading session in anticipation of key economic data releases this week, alongside the monthly expiry. Concerns over high valuations led to continued declines in small and mid-cap stocks. Market sentiment is expected to remain cautious in the near term due to persistent pressure on the INR, ongoing FII outflows, and tariff-related developments. Key macroeconomic indicators, including the US Core PCE and GDP data for both the US and India, will be instrumental in shaping expectations for the central bank's future monetary policy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.