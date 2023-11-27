Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for trading due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed today, November 27, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading will be halted in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the currency derivatives market will also be closed for trading. Both the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will experience a suspension of trading throughout the day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trading on both exchange houses, National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November 28. The market remained closed for 13 days in November, excluding November 27, due to various festivals and designated holidays in 2023 thus far.

Next month, stock markets will be shut on December 25 on account of Christmas. Check the full list here. The previous stock market holiday this month was on November 14 on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Nifty 50, Sensex on November 24 Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday weighed down by a slide in information technology (IT) and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) stocks in the midst of mixed global cues. On the other side, metal and pharma stocks rose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent at 65,970.04 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,794.70 level, down 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, similar to the previous session, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.30 per cent higher than the benchmark indices. The fear gauge index, the India VIX closed 0.13 higher on Friday.

