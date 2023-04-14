Stock market holiday: For information to those Dalal Street traders and investors who are confused whether Indian stock market will open today or not, trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on 14th April 2023 for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today.

According to the list of share market holidays 2023 there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.

Commodity market today

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, trading will remain suspended in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment during morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. But, trading at MCX and NCDEX will remain open during the evening session. Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will resume at evening 5:00 PM instead of morning 9:00 AM.

Stock market holidays in April 2023

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, there will be three stock market holidays in April 2023. Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 is the last stock market holiday in April 2023. Prior to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, trading at NSE and BSE was closed on 4th April 2023 and 7th April 2023 for for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively.

See full list of share market holidays 2023 below:

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Next stock market holiday will fall on 1st May 2023 for Maharashtra Day celebration. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, there will be 19 stock market holidays in 2023 and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti is seventh stock market holiday falling this year. There will be 12 more stock market holidays falling this year and the immediate stock market holiday after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti falls on 1st May 2023 followed by Buddha Pournima on 5th May 2023.

Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market closed higher for ninth day in a row. NSE Nifty closed 15 points higher at 17,828 and touched seven week high whereas BSE Sensex added 38 points and finished at 60,431 levels on Thursday. Nifty Bank index ended 574 points higher at 42,132 mark.