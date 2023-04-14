Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:57 AM IST
- Stock market today: Due to Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, no trading activity will be taking place on NSE and BSE
Stock market holiday: For information to those Dalal Street traders and investors who are confused whether Indian stock market will open today or not, trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on 14th April 2023 for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today.
