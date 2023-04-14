Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti

Next stock market holiday will fall on 1st May 2023 for Maharashtra Day celebration. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, there will be 19 stock market holidays in 2023 and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti is seventh stock market holiday falling this year. There will be 12 more stock market holidays falling this year and the immediate stock market holiday after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti falls on 1st May 2023 followed by Buddha Pournima on 5th May 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}