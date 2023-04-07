Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Good Friday3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 06:05 AM IST
- Stock market holiday: Stock market will remain closed today for Good Friday festival
Stock market holiday 2023: On account of Good Friday, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 7th April 2023 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Friday session i.e. on 7th April 2023.
