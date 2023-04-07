Stock market holiday 2023: On account of Good Friday, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 7th April 2023 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Friday session i.e. on 7th April 2023.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for Good Friday celebration across nation.

No action on MCX, NCDEX

In Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in both morning and evening session. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) as well.

Stock market holidays in April 2023

As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, there will be three stock market holidays in April 2023. Good Friday is second stock market holiday in this month. Prior to Good Friday 2023, Indian stock market was closed on 4th April 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti. Next stock market holiday will fall on 14th April 2023 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

See full list of stock market holidays 2023 below:

View Full Image Phot: Courtesy BSE website

In May 2023, there will be only one stock market holiday falling on 1st May 2023 for Maharashtra Day celebration.

After the RBI's surprise move to keep interest rate unchanged post-MPC meeting, Indian stock market bounced back from its intraday lows and ended in green territory. NSE Nifty finished 42 points higher at 17,599 whereas BSE Sensex surged 143 points and closed at 59,832 levels. Nifty Bank index gained 41 points and finished at 41,041 mark. In broad market, mid-cap index shot up 0.71 per cent while small-cap index ascended 0.70 per cent on the last session of truncated week.