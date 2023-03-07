Stock market holiday: On account of Holi 2023 festival celebrations across nation, there will be no trading activity at stock market today i.e. on 7th March 2023. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 7th March 2023. After Holi 2023, next stock market holiday will fall on 30th March 2023 for Ram Navami festival celebration. As per list of stock market holidays in March 2023, there will be two stock market holidays falling in the month of March 2023 — 7th March 20223 for Holi celebration and 30th March 2023 for Ram Navami celebration.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today.

The list of stock market holidays in March 2023 also informs that trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today i.e. on 7th March 2023 for the celebration of Holi 2023.

However, in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain closed in morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM whereas it will remain open in evening session. This means, trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will open today at evening 5:00 PM instead of morning 9:00 AM.

Stock market holidays in March 2023

As mentioned above, Holi 2023 is one of the two stock market holidays in March 2023. Next stock market holiday will fall on 30th March 2023 for the celebration of Ram Navami festival.

Stock market holidays in India

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, 7th March 2023 is the second stock market holiday. First stock market holiday was on 26th January 2023 for Republic Day celebration. There was no stock market holiday in the month February this year. In April 2023, there will be three stock market holidays falling on 4th, 7th and 14th April 2023. Trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on 4th April 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti, on 7th April 2023 for Good Friday and on 14th April 2023 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

See full list of stock market holidays 2023 below:

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website — www.bseindia.com

In total, there are 15 stock market holidays in 2023. Maximum three stock market holidays are falling in the month of April 2023.

Trading at BSE and NSE will open tomorrow as per the regular schedule and timings.

