Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Holi 2023

Stock market holiday: On account of Holi 2023 festival celebrations across nation, there will be no trading activity at stock market today i.e. on 7th March 2023. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 7th March 2023. After Holi 2023, next stock market holiday will fall on 30th March 2023 for Ram Navami festival celebration. As per list of stock market holidays in March 2023, there will be two stock market holidays falling in the month of March 2023 — 7th March 20223 for Holi celebration and 30th March 2023 for Ram Navami celebration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}