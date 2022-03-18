Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Holi festival

Trading at BSE and NSE will now resume on Monday as next two days are Saturday and Sunday. Last week, Indian secondary market started on a positive note and surpassed the hurdle of 16,800 on Monday. Post-some minor profit-booking in mid-week, the index resumed the momentum and ended around the 17,000 mark ahead of the Fed event. The resistance was broken with a gap up opening which led to a broad based participation and Nifty ended the truncated week tad below 17,300 with weekly gains of almost 4 per cent. BSE Sensex too gained around 4.15 per cent this week and ended at 57,863 levels. Nifty Bank index logged 5.44 per cent weekly gain and ended at 36,428 levels.

