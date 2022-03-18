Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Holi festival

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Holi festival2 min read . 06:04 AM IST
- Stock market holiday: Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session but it will open in the evening session from 5:00 PM
Stock market holiday: On account of Holi festival across nation, there will be no action at stock market today. Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended for entire session on Friday, 18th March 2022. According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, which is available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today.
As per the list of stock market holidays in March 2022, trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.
Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.
Stock market holidays in March 2022
This is the second stock market holiday falling in March 2022. Prior to Holi, stock market was closed on 1st March 2022 for Mahashivratri festival. There will be no other festival falling in March this year as next trading holiday in India falls on 14th April 2022.
Stock market holidays in April 2022
There will be two stock market holidays falling in April 2022. Those two stock market holidays are falling on 14th April 2022 and 15th April 2022. On 14th April 2022, stock market will remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti while on 15th April 2022, trading at NSE and BSE will remain closed for Good Friday.
See full list of stock market holidays in 2022 below:
Trading at BSE and NSE will now resume on Monday as next two days are Saturday and Sunday. Last week, Indian secondary market started on a positive note and surpassed the hurdle of 16,800 on Monday. Post-some minor profit-booking in mid-week, the index resumed the momentum and ended around the 17,000 mark ahead of the Fed event. The resistance was broken with a gap up opening which led to a broad based participation and Nifty ended the truncated week tad below 17,300 with weekly gains of almost 4 per cent. BSE Sensex too gained around 4.15 per cent this week and ended at 57,863 levels. Nifty Bank index logged 5.44 per cent weekly gain and ended at 36,428 levels.
