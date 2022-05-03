Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Id-Ul-Fitr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock market holiday May 2022: As per the information available on the BSE website, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today
Stock market holiday: On account of Id-Ul-Fitr festival falling across nation, there will be no trading activity at stock market today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 3rd May 2022.
According to the list of stock market holidays 2022 available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today.
Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.
Id-Ul-Fitr is the only stock market holiday in May 2022. Next stock market holiday in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment and Commodity segment will fall on 9th August 2022 on Muharram. There will be no trading activity on 9th August 2022 in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. However, next stock market holiday in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment, Reporting, Settlement and Trading (NDS-RST) and Tri Party Repo will fall on on 16th May 2022.
Eid 2022
Clerics across India announced that the festival of Id-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated across nation on 3rd May 2022. Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Id-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday i.e. May 3.
Following sharp sell-off in the US markets on Friday, Indian stock market opened in the negative territory on Monday. However, post gap down opening, the indices were resilient to correct further and it consolidated within a range for most part of the day. The banking space showed some relative strength and recovered the losses which led to a recovery in Indian key indices. BSE Sensex ended 84 points lower at 56,975 whereas NSE Nifty dipped 33 points and closed at 17,069 levels. Nifty Bank index added 75 points and closed at 36,163 mark.