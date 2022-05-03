Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Id-Ul-Fitr

Following sharp sell-off in the US markets on Friday, Indian stock market opened in the negative territory on Monday. However, post gap down opening, the indices were resilient to correct further and it consolidated within a range for most part of the day. The banking space showed some relative strength and recovered the losses which led to a recovery in Indian key indices. BSE Sensex ended 84 points lower at 56,975 whereas NSE Nifty dipped 33 points and closed at 17,069 levels. Nifty Bank index added 75 points and closed at 36,163 mark.