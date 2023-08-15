Stock market holiday today: On account of 77th Independence day, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 15th August 2023, i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place in the Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in August 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Tuesday’s session i.e. on 15th August 2023.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for Independence Day celebration.

Will commodity market open today?

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended for the whole day. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange) for both morning and evening trading sessions. The morning session begins at 9 am and ends at 5 pm, while the evening session is from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Therefore, the commodity market will also remain closed for trading for the whole day on 15th August 2023, on account of Independence Day 2023.

Stock market holidays in August 2023

As per the list of stock market holidays falling in the month of August, there will be no other trading holiday falling in August after today. The next stock market holiday will fall on 19th September 2023 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

After Independence Day 2023 holiday, there are six more stock market holidays will be left and those stock market holidays are Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19,2023), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 02,2023), Dussehra (October 24,2023), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14,2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27,2023) and Christmas (December 25, 2023).

Sensex, Nifty on Monday

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on Monday amid weak global cues as rising US dollar and treasury yields drove investors away from riskier equities. Sensex and Nifty have fallen around 2% in August so far.

Sensex closed with 79.27 points, or 0.12%, higher at 65,401.92, while the Nifty50 gained 6.25 points, or 0.03%, to end at 19,434.55.

Mid and smallcaps suffered more as the BSE Midcap index declined 0.44% while the Smallcap index fell 0.50%.

As many as 31 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while 19 stocks clocked gains.