Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Independence Day2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Stock market holidays in August 2023: There will be no trading holiday this month after Independence Day holiday.
Stock market holiday today: On account of 77th Independence day, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 15th August 2023, i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place in the Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in August 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Tuesday’s session i.e. on 15th August 2023.
