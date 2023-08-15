Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Independence Day

Will commodity market open today?

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended for the whole day. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange) for both morning and evening trading sessions. The morning session begins at 9 am and ends at 5 pm, while the evening session is from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.