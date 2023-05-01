Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Maharashtra Day2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:44 AM IST
Stock market holidays in May 2023: There will be just one trading holiday this month
Stock market holiday today: On account of Maharashtra Day, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 1st May 2023 2023 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in May 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Monday session i.e. on 1st May 2023.
