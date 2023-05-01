Stock market holiday today: On account of Maharashtra Day, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 1st May 2023 2023 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in May 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Monday session i.e. on 1st May 2023.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for Maharashtra Day celebration.

Will commodity market open today?

In Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will resume in evening session at 5:00 PM. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from morning 9:00AM to 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in May 2023

As per the list of stock market holidays falling in the month of May, there will be just one trading holiday falling in May and today is the day when there will be no action at NSE and BSE. After this, next stock market holiday will fall on 28th June 2023 for Bakri Id celebration.

After Bakri Id, there will be no stock market holiday in the month of July this year as next stock market holiday after Bakri Id would fall on 15th August 2023 for Independence Day celebration.

See full list of stock market holidays in May 2023:

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Stock market timing

On normal days, Indian stock market opens at 9:15 AM and trading activities at NSE and BSE continues till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and it end after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM.

In commodity segment, trading at MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 AM. Trading in commodity segment takes place in two sessions — morning and evening session. Morning commodity market sessions begins at 9:00 AM and it ends at evening 5:00 PM whereas evening sessions begins at 5:00 PM and it ends at 11:00 PM or 11:30 PM, depending upon the guideline issued by the market bodies.

After showing gradual upside move in the early part of the week, Indian stock market seems to have gathered sharp upside momentum in the last two sessions in previous week. NSE Nifty closed 149 points higher at 18,065 while BSE Sensex surged 463 points and closed at 61,112 levels. Bank Nifty index gained 233 points and closed at 43,233 mark. In broad market, small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent whereas mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on Friday last week.