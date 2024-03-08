Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Mahashivratri 2024
Stock market holidays in March 2024: After the Mahashivratri 2024 holiday, trading activities on Dalal Street will remain suspended on 25th March 2024 for the Holi festival
Stock market holiday: On account of the Mahashivratri 2024 holiday, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 8th March 2024 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at the Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in March 2024, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Friday session i.e. on 8th March 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started