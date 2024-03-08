Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Mahashivratri 2024

Stock market holiday: On account of the Mahashivratri 2024 holiday, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 8th March 2024 i.e. today. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at the Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in March 2024, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Friday session i.e. on 8th March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for the Mahashivratri 2024 festival celebration.

Will the Commodity market open today? In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in the morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will resume in the evening session at 5:00 PM. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from morning 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trading activity in the Indian commodity market will take place from evening 5:00 PM to evening 11:55 PM.

Stock market holidays in March 2024 As per the list of stock market holidays falling in March 2024, there will be three stock market holidays in this month. Those three stock market holidays are falling on 8th March 2024, 25th March 2024 and 29th March 2024. On 25th March 2024, the stock market will remain closed for the Holi celebration while on 29th March 2024, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended for the Good Friday celebrations.

In April 2024, there will be two stock market holidays falling on 11th April and 17th April. On 11th April, the Indian stock market will remain closed for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) celebrations while on 17th April, trading activities at the Indian stock market will remain suspended for the Ram Navami celebrations. So, after the Mashivratri festival, the next stock market holiday will fall on 25th March 2024 for the Holi festival.

Stock market timing On normal days, the Indian stock market opens at 9:15 AM and trading activities at NSE and BSE continue till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM.

In the commodity segment, trading at MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 AM. Trading in the commodity segment takes place in two sessions — morning and evening sessions. Morning commodity market sessions begin at 9:00 AM and end at evening 5:00 PM whereas evening sessions begin at 5:00 PM and end at 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM, depending upon the guideline issued by the market bodies. Currently, the evening session of the commodity market ends at 11:55 PM but from 11th March 2024, it will end at 11:30 PM.

