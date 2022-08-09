Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Muharram

Muharram is one of the stock market holidays in August 2022. Other two stock market holidays falling in August 2022 are Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading at NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on 15th August 2022 and 31st August 2022 respectively. On 15th August and 31st August 2022, there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment will remain closed in both morning and evening shift on 15th August 2022 whereas on 31st August 2022, trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment will remain closed in morning session only.