Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Muharram

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Muharram2 min read . 05:58 AM IST
- Stock market holidays in August 2022: Trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today
Stock market holiday: On account of Muharram, there will be no trading activity at stock market today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 9th August 2022.
As per the list of holidays 2022 at stock market, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today.
According to the list of stock market holidays in August 2022, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.
In Commodity segment, trading will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.
Muharram is one of the stock market holidays in August 2022. Other two stock market holidays falling in August 2022 are Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading at NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on 15th August 2022 and 31st August 2022 respectively. On 15th August and 31st August 2022, there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment will remain closed in both morning and evening shift on 15th August 2022 whereas on 31st August 2022, trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment will remain closed in morning session only.
After dull opening on Monday session, Indian stock market pared early losses and ended close to intraday highs. Powered by buying in power, metals, capital goods and auto stocks, Nifty 50 index finished 127 points higher at 17,525 whereas BSE Sensex gained 465 points and closed at 58,853 levels. Nifty Bank index surged 316 points and closed at 38,237 mark.
Global stocks also climbed as bond yields pared their recent surge and investors weighed prospects of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes against reassuring earnings. On Wall Street, Dow Jones added 0.09 per cent, Nasdaq went off 0.10 per cent, S&P 500 went 0.12 per cent south while Small Cap 2000 gained 1.10 per cent on Monday session.
