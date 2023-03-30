Stock market holiday: On account of Ram Navami festival getting celebrated across nation, there will be no trading activity at stock market today. As per the information available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 30th March 2023 for Ram Navmi festival. So, those who are confused whether today, share market is open or not, they are informed that there will be no action on NSE and BSE today.

According to stock market holiday 2023, which is available on the BSE website mentioned above, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading in Currency Derivative Segment will also remain suspended today.

As per stock market holiday list 2023, trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain suspended today in morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. But, trading will remain open in evening segment and it will open today at 5:00 PM time.

As per the list of stock market holidays in March 2023, this is second stock market holiday this month. On 7th March 2023, trading in BSE and NSE was closed for Holi festival.

Stock market holidays in April 2023

In April, there will be three stock market holidays falling on 4th April, 7th April and 14th April. As per the stock market holidays list in April 2023, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 4th April 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti. On 7th April 2023, stock market will remain closed for Good Friday whereas on 14th April 2023, stock market will remained closed for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

See full list of stock market holidays 2023 below:

