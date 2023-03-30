Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Ram Navami

Stock market holiday: On account of Ram Navami festival getting celebrated across nation, there will be no trading activity at stock market today. As per the information available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 30th March 2023 for Ram Navmi festival. So, those who are confused whether today, share market is open or not, they are informed that there will be no action on NSE and BSE today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}