Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow; here's why

Trading on Indian stock exchanges will remain suspended on Friday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed for the day.

Trading across key segments, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will remain unavailable during the holiday.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) but will resume operations in the evening session between 5:00 PM and 11:55 PM. Meanwhile, the country’s leading agri-commodity bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), will remain shut for both the morning and evening sessions.

Advertisement

Holiday calendar and upcoming market closures The Indian stock market is scheduled to observe around nine more holidays in 2026. In May, there will be two trading holidays — 1 May for Maharashtra Day and 28 May for Bakri Id.

This will be followed by one holiday in 26 June for Muharram, while no market holidays are scheduled in July and August. September and December will each see one holiday, whereas October and November are expected to have two trading holidays each.

Trading will be suspended for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This will be followed by closures on Dussehra on October 20, Diwali Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24. The final trading holiday for 2026 will fall on Christmas on December 25.

Advertisement

Indian markets on Thursday Indian equities witnessed a broad-based selloff on Thursday, April 30, dragging benchmark indices lower. The BSE Sensex declined 583 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 fell 180 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 23,997.55.

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the BSE 150 Midcap index slipping 1% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index declining 0.50%.

Investor wealth eroded sharply, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies falling to ₹464 lakh crore from nearly ₹469 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in a loss of about ₹5 lakh crore.

Despite the sharp fall, April turned out to be a strong month for equities. The Sensex and Nifty 50 rose 7% and 7.5%, respectively, snapping a four-month losing streak.

Advertisement

Global cues weighed heavily on sentiment, particularly escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Reports indicated stalled talks and fresh escalation, with the US stepping up pressure while Iran remained firm.

Elevated crude oil prices added to concerns around inflation. Brent crude eased 2% during the session but continued to trade above USD 115 per barrel after briefly crossing $120 per barrel, its highest level in four years.

The Indian Rupee also came under pressure, falling 0.50% to a record low of 95.33 per dollar before recovering slightly to close at 94.91 per dollar.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, “Global sentiment deteriorated sharply as US–Iran tensions escalated and major maritime shipping routes faced continued disruption. Brent crude crossed the $120 per barrel mark for the first time in four years, intensifying inflation concerns and pressuring global risk assets. In India, rising oil prices weighed on the INR and revived worries about capital outflows and widening deficits, given the economy’s heavy reliance on crude imports.

Advertisement

The Fed kept rates unchanged but maintained a firm policy stance, supporting the dollar and tightening conditions for emerging markets. Domestically, autos, banks, metals, and real estate led the decline, while IT and pharma saw selective defensive buying. A mild recovery toward the end of the session offered limited respite, and overall sentiment remained cautious ahead of the extended holiday weekend.”

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations mentioned are those of individual analysts or broking firms. Investors are advised to consult certified financial experts before making investment decisions.