Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow for Holi 2026

Stock market holidays: After the bloodbath on Monday, March 2, Indian stock market investors are likely to heave a sigh of relief, with a trading holiday scheduled for Tuesday on account of Holi.

Many investors remain confused about when Dalal Street will be shut, given the divergence between the stock market holiday calendar and the actual date of the festival’s celebration across the country.

However, since Indian stock markets follow the holiday calendar released by the BSE and NSE at the end of last year, the Holi trading holiday will fall on March 3, while the festival will be celebrated nationwide on March 4.

Both BSE and NSE will remain shut for trading on Tuesday, March 3. Meanwhile, MCX will be shut in the first half, while trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Stock market holidays March remains a holiday-heavy month for the Indian stock market, with a total of three trading day closures, in addition to the weekend holidays. Apart from being closed tomorrow, both BSE and NSE will also witness stock market holidays towards the end of March on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

The Indian stock market holiday for Shri Ram Navami will fall on Thursday, March 26 and for Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, March 31.

Going ahead, the months of April and May will witness two stock market holidays, each with one holiday in June. However, there are no trading holidays in July and August. While September and December will also see one stock market closure, October and November will see two.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Overall, there are 16 trading holidays for the stock market in 2026, with two already seen in the month of January.

Stock market today Currently, the Indian stock markets are facing turmoil in the light of the US-Iran conflict, which has resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and several other military officials, reflecting the risk of another full-blown war in the region. Moreover, the Middle East conflict has also led to a huge oil price spike as the war has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tanker traffic through the strait — the chokepoint off Iran’s coast that handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of gas — has largely halted, with a self-imposed pause in place by shipowners and traders as the conflict spreads, said a Reuters report.

The oil price spike poses a threat to the Indian stock market as it impacts the Indian economy, raises the import bill and also drives input costs higher for select sectors like oil & gas, paints, tyres, among others.

Against this backdrop, Sensex plunged as much as 2,700 points in intraday deals while Nifty 50 plunged to as low as 24,603.

However, investors are advised against panic selling in the market. "Experience tells us that panic selling during a crisis is the wrong strategy. Investors should refrain from selling and watch how things evolve. Data from crises during the last many decades tells us that an event like the present crisis will not have any impact on the market six months later," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Past crises like the COVID-19 crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Gaza conflict further corroborate this view.