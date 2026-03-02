Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow for Holi 2026

Stock market holiday: Both BSE and NSE will remain shut for trading on Tuesday, March 3. Meanwhile, MCX will be shut in the first half, while trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Saloni Goel
Updated2 Mar 2026, 02:57 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Stock market holidays: After the bloodbath on Monday, March 2, Indian stock market investors are likely to heave a sigh of relief, with a trading holiday scheduled for Tuesday on account of Holi.

Many investors remain confused about when Dalal Street will be shut, given the divergence between the stock market holiday calendar and the actual date of the festival’s celebration across the country.

However, since Indian stock markets follow the holiday calendar released by the BSE and NSE at the end of last year, the Holi trading holiday will fall on March 3, while the festival will be celebrated nationwide on March 4.

Both BSE and NSE will remain shut for trading on Tuesday, March 3. Meanwhile, MCX will be shut in the first half, while trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Stock market holidays

March remains a holiday-heavy month for the Indian stock market, with a total of three trading day closures, in addition to the weekend holidays. Apart from being closed tomorrow, both BSE and NSE will also witness stock market holidays towards the end of March on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

The Indian stock market holiday for Shri Ram Navami will fall on Thursday, March 26 and for Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, March 31.

Going ahead, the months of April and May will witness two stock market holidays, each with one holiday in June. However, there are no trading holidays in July and August. While September and December will also see one stock market closure, October and November will see two.

Sr. NoDateDayDescription
115-Jan-2026ThursdayMunicipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra
226-Jan-2026MondayRepublic Day
303-Mar-2026TuesdayHoli
426-Mar-2026ThursdayShri Ram Navami
531-Mar-2026TuesdayShri Mahavir Jayanti
603-Apr-2026FridayGood Friday
714-Apr-2026TuesdayDr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
801-May-2026FridayMaharashtra Day
928-May-2026ThursdayBakri Id
1026-Jun-2026FridayMuharram
1114-Sep-2026MondayGanesh Chaturthi
1202-Oct-2026FridayMahatma Gandhi Jayanti
1320-Oct-2026TuesdayDussehra
1410-Nov-2026TuesdayDiwali-Balipratipada
1524-Nov-2026TuesdayPrakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
1625-Dec-2026FridayChristmas

Overall, there are 16 trading holidays for the stock market in 2026, with two already seen in the month of January.

Stock market today

Currently, the Indian stock markets are facing turmoil in the light of the US-Iran conflict, which has resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and several other military officials, reflecting the risk of another full-blown war in the region. Moreover, the Middle East conflict has also led to a huge oil price spike as the war has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tanker traffic through the strait — the chokepoint off Iran’s coast that handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of gas — has largely halted, with a self-imposed pause in place by shipowners and traders as the conflict spreads, said a Reuters report.

The oil price spike poses a threat to the Indian stock market as it impacts the Indian economy, raises the import bill and also drives input costs higher for select sectors like oil & gas, paints, tyres, among others.

Against this backdrop, Sensex plunged as much as 2,700 points in intraday deals while Nifty 50 plunged to as low as 24,603.

However, investors are advised against panic selling in the market. "Experience tells us that panic selling during a crisis is the wrong strategy. Investors should refrain from selling and watch how things evolve. Data from crises during the last many decades tells us that an event like the present crisis will not have any impact on the market six months later," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Past crises like the COVID-19 crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Gaza conflict further corroborate this view.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

