The BSE and NSE equity markets will be closed for trading on Thursday due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Additionally, India's largest agricultural commodity exchange, NCDEX, will also remain closed tomorrow. Meanwhile, MCX will be shut for the first session from 9 am to 5 pm but will resume trading after 5 pm.

Additionally, equity markets will remain closed on April 17 as well for the occasion of Ram Navami.

Except for Ramzan Id and Ram Navami, the markets will remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15), and Christmas (December 25).

Any changes to the above holidays by the exchanges will be communicated through a separate circular issued in advance.

Stock market today

Indian stock market benchmark the Sensex achieved a historic milestone by surpassing the 75,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 also concluded the day at a new record closing high.

The Sensex commenced trading with a gain of 270 points, opening at 74,953.96, surpassing its previous close of 74,683.70. It surged approximately 421 points to reach an intraday peak of 75,105.14. Ultimately, the index concluded the session at 75,038.15, marking an increase of 354 points or 0.47 percent.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 initiated the day's trading with a rise of 78 points, starting at 22,720.25 in contrast to its prior close of 22,642.75. It achieved a new all-time high of 22,775.70 during the trading period, gaining 133 points. The index wrapped up the day at 22,753.80, reflecting a rise of 111 points or 0.49 percent.

“Today Nifty closed on a green note up by 0.49% at 22,753, whereas Sensex closed at 75,038 up by 0.47%. Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank were the sector which outperform today up by 1.80% and 1.53% respectively. A cautious approach was adopted by investors ahead of the US CPI inflation data, which may have an influence on future Fed rate decreases," said Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD.

