Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow for trading on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024
Additionally, equity markets will remain closed on April 17 as well for the occasion of Ram Navami.
The BSE and NSE equity markets will be closed for trading on Thursday due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Additionally, India's largest agricultural commodity exchange, NCDEX, will also remain closed tomorrow. Meanwhile, MCX will be shut for the first session from 9 am to 5 pm but will resume trading after 5 pm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started