Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on Gurunanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on Gurunanak Jayanti2 min read . 08:02 AM IST
- Gurunanak Jayanti is last stock market holiday of 2022
Stock market holiday: On account of Gurunanak Jayanti festival falling on 8th November 2022, there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended for entire session on Tuesday, 8th November 2022.
As per the list of stock market holidays 2022, which is available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on Tuesday.
According the list of stock market holidays in November 2022, trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended on Tuesday i.e. 8th November 2022.
Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.
Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last holiday on Dalal Street. In October last month, trading at BSE and NSE was closed on three occasions namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada. Stock market was closed on 5th October 2022 for Dussehra celebration whereas there was no regular session on 24th October 2022 due to Diwali festival. However, on 24th October 2022, a special Muhurat Trading Session took place for an hour from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. Stock market was closed on 26th October 2022 as well for Diwali Balipratipada on 26th October 2022. As per the list of stock market holidays 2022, total number of stock holidays on Dalal Street notified on BSE is 16 and Gurunanak Jayanti is 16th stock market holiday of 2022.
However, trading on BSE and NSE will resume on Wednesday as per its usual timings.
Full list of stock market holidays 2022:
On Friday session last week, Indian stock market finished on a higher note following positive news flows from China. NSE Nifty finished 64 points higher at 18,117 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 113 points and closed at 60,950 mark. However, Nifty Bank index ended 39 points lower at 41,258 levels. Small-cap index performed in line with the Nifty rising 0.41 per cent even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.41:1. Among sectors, metals and oil & gas indices rose the most while healthcare and IT fell the most.
