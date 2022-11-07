Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on Gurunanak Jayanti

Stock market holidays in 2022

Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last holiday on Dalal Street. In October last month, trading at BSE and NSE was closed on three occasions namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada. Stock market was closed on 5th October 2022 for Dussehra celebration whereas there was no regular session on 24th October 2022 due to Diwali festival. However, on 24th October 2022, a special Muhurat Trading Session took place for an hour from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. Stock market was closed on 26th October 2022 as well for Diwali Balipratipada on 26th October 2022. As per the list of stock market holidays 2022, total number of stock holidays on Dalal Street notified on BSE is 16 and Gurunanak Jayanti is 16th stock market holiday of 2022.