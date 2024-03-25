Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi
Stock market holidays in march 2024: Indian stock market closed today for Holi Festival, no trading on NSE or BSE. Commodity market to resume at 17:00 IST. Stock market holidays for 2024 include Good Friday on March 29 and holidays on April 11 and 17.
Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two leading stock exchanges, will be closed today, (Monday, March 25), on account of the Holi Festival.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started