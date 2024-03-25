Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two leading stock exchanges, will be closed today, (Monday, March 25), on account of the Holi Festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Therefore, there won't be any trading activity on the Indian stock market today. The entire Monday session on March 25, 2024, will see no trading on the BSE or NSE, in accordance with the schedule of stock market holidays in March 2024.

According to the 2024 stock market holiday schedule on the BSE's official website, bseindia.com, there won't be any trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments today. On account of the Holi celebration, trading in electronic gold receipts (EGR) and currency derivatives segments will be closed on the Indian stock market today.

Will commodity market open today? The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will not be active in trading during the morning shift today from 9:00 IST to 17:00 IST, but they will be open to trading during the evening shift. Thus, the Indian commodity market will resume trading on Monday at 17:00 IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market holidays 2024 Based on the schedule of stock market holidays for 2024, the last stock market holiday for March will be Good Friday (March 29)).Two stock market holidays are scheduled for April 20, 2024: April 11 and April 17. The Indian stock market scheduled a holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr, or Ramzan Eid, on April 11, 2024. On April 17, 2024, NSE and BSE will be closed in celebration of Ram Navami.

Stock Market Recap Following a prior dip, stocks rebounded last week. Most sectors saw a pickup in momentum following the FOMC's dovish remarks. The best-performing sectors were real estate, auto, and metals, with gains of about 5%. Conversely, the information technology (IT) sector had a significant decline of over 6%.

The broader market provided solace, as indices for small- and mid-cap stocks also had notable rallies. This week will be a truncated trading week as the domestic benchmark indices will be shut today and on Friday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

