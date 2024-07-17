Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Muharram 2024

  • Stock market holiday: Indian stock market closed today for Muharram 2024, no trading on NSE or BSE. Commodity market to resume at 17:00 IST. During the day, twenty-two firms, including Asian Paints Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Hathway Cable, and Elecon Engineering, would announce their Q1FY25 results.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Stock market holiday: The Sensex reached a new all-time high of 80,716.55 after rising 51.69 points, or 0.06%. It increased by 233.44 points, or 0.28%, throughout the day to reach a new high of 80,898.30. MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATH
Stock market holiday: The Sensex reached a new all-time high of 80,716.55 after rising 51.69 points, or 0.06%. It increased by 233.44 points, or 0.28%, throughout the day to reach a new high of 80,898.30. MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATH

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two leading stock exchanges, will be today, (Wednesday, July 17 ), on account of Muharram.

Wednesday's trading hours are closed for the stock, equity derivative, SLB, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segments, according to the BSE. Though trading on the stock markets is suspended, the current April–June quarter results for the fiscal year 2024–2025 (Q1FY25) will proceed according to schedule.

During the day, twenty-twofirms, including Asian Paints Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, would announce their June quarter results.

As per BSE calendar, the tenth market holiday of 2024 is Muharram, which would be followed on by the Independence Day holiday (Thursday, August 15), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Holiday (Wednesday, October 02), Diwali (Friday, November 01), Gurunanak Jayanti (Friday, November 15), and Christmas (Wednesday, December 25).

Will commodity market open today?

The National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be available for trading in the evening hours today, but they will not be operational during the morning shift, which runs from 9:00 IST to 17:00 IST. Consequently, trade on the Indian commodity market will start up again on Wednesday at 17:00 IST.

 

Stock Market Recap

The domestic benchmark indexes, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at record high levels on Tuesday, continuing their record-breaking run for the third day in a row. This was due to buying in certain information technology (IT), telecom, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors as well as foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.

The Sensex reached a new all-time high of 80,716.55 after rising 51.69 points, or 0.06%. It increased by 233.44 points, or 0.28%, throughout the day to reach a new high of 80,898.30.

The Nifty 50 continued its winning run into the third day, closing at an all-time high of 24,613, up 26.30 points or 0.11%. It increased by 74.55 points, or 0.30%, throughout the day to reach a new record high of 24,661.25.

The strong Wall Street cues on Monday night, when the Dow set a new record high of 40351.10, are credited by market analysts for the optimism. Still, the India VIX remained over 14 levels, which increased concerns about volatility. Broader markets were however, marignally above the dotted lines, thus underperforming the benchmarks.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

