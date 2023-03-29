Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut tomorrow. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:37 PM IST
The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session and trading will resume at 5 pm on Thursday for the evening session
Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain closed on Thursday for Ram Navami. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the equity segment, equity derivative segment, the SLB segment and the currency derivatives segment will remained shut tomorrow.
