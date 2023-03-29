Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain closed on Thursday for Ram Navami. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the equity segment, equity derivative segment, the SLB segment and the currency derivatives segment will remained shut tomorrow.

In addition to this, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain closed on 20 March, 2023.

The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session and trading will resume at 5 pm on Thursday for the evening session.

"Domestic market will remain close on Thursday on the occasion of Ram-Navmi. On Friday, investors would react to UK GDP data while await release of US GDP data later that day, which could provide some cues towards Fed future course of action," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Trading on the Indian bourses — NSE and BSE — will resume on Friday.

March 30 will be the last stock market holiday for this financial year 2022-23. Post this, a new list for stock market holidays in April will be available.

April will have four market holidays -- 4 April for Mahavir Jayanti, 7 April for Good Friday, and on 14 April for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.