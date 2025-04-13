Stock market holiday on April 14: NSE, BSE to remain shut on Monday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, April 14, 2025, for the account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, according to the official trading holiday list of 2025.

On Friday, the stock markets in India closed higher after witnessing a pullback session. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.92 per cent higher at 22,828.55 points, compared to 22,399.15 points at the previous trading close.

The BSE Sensex also closed 1.77 per cent higher at 75,157.26 points after Friday's stock market session, compared to 73,847.15 points at the previous market close.

Stock market holidays this week According to the list of holidays for the Indian stock market, the Indian indices are set to witness no trading activity on Monday and then later on Friday in the upcoming week.

On Monday, Dalal Street will be closed for the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. Later this upcoming week, on Friday, April 18, the stock markets will remain shut for Good Friday.

Along with the equity markets segment, all trading activities in the currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo, commodity derivatives segment, and electronic gold receipts will also remain shut on Monday.

In total, there are 14 designated stock market holidays apart from the Saturday and Sunday regular closures in the year 2025, according to data collected from the official BSE website.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 1. Wednesday, February 26: On account of Mahashivratri

2. Friday, March 14: On account of Holi

3. Monday, March 31: On account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

4. Thursday, April 10: On account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti

5. Monday, April 14: On account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

6. Friday, April 18: On account of Good Friday

7. Thursday, May 01: On account of Maharashtra Day

8. Friday, August 15: On account of Independence Day

9. Wednesday, August 27: On account of Ganesh Chaturthi

10. Thursday, October 2: On account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra

11. Tuesday, October 21: On account of Diwali and Laxmi Puja

12. Wednesday, October 22: On account of Diwali Balipratipada

13. Wednesday, November 5: On account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.