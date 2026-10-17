Stock market holiday on Dussehra 2026? Are NSE, BSE open or closed for trading on October 20 Tuesday? Calendar

Stock market holiday next week: Dussehra and Diwali celebrations seem to have arrived early on Dalal Street as Nifty and Sensex clocked their biggest weekly gains since April. The rally comes ahead of a shortened trading week as Indian stock markets are set to remain closed on Dussehra holiday next week.

For investors and traders planning their strategy next week, here are all the details to know about the upcoming stock market holiday next week.

Stock market holiday on Dussehra: Will NSE, BSE remain shut on October 20? Nifty and Sensex trading will remain shut for one day next week due to Dussehra celebration. Trading in capital markets, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts, and debt market will remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, as per NSE website.

On Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it will be a stock market holiday on Tuesday in the equity, equity derivatives segment, currency derivatives segments and NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments, commodity derivatives and EGR segment.

The coming Tuesday is the second and last stock market holiday in October, 2026. Additionally, markets will remain shut for three more days (other than Saturday and Sunday) in November and December.

Stock market holidays in November and December All kinds of trading will remain shut on NSE and BSE on November 10 to mark Diwali-Balipratipada celebration. Apart from Diwali market holiday, trading on bourses will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and on December 25 for Christmas celebrations.

Stock market recap for last week The Indian stock market saw sharp rally driven by spectacular performance by the IT stocks amid the ongoing Q2FY27 earnings season. However, bank and consumer segment stocks remained under pressure. Nifty 50 and BSE sensex marked 2.49% and 3.30% of weekly gains.