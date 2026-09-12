Stock market holiday on Monday 14 Sept 2026: On Ganesha Chaturthi, NSE, BSE to remain closed

Stock market holiday on Monday, 14 September 2026: After ending lower for the fifth successive week, trading on the BSE and the NSE will resume on Tuesday next week. This is because of the stock market holiday announced on 14th September for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.
According to the full list of stock market holidays 2026, available on the BSE website, trading in the Equity Segment and Equity Derivative Segment will remain closed on Monday, 14 September 2026.
Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain suspended on Monday.
However, trading in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain closed in the first half. Trading will resume in the second half from 5:00 PM. This means the commodity market will remain closed from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday.
According to the list of stock market holidays for 2026, there is only one stock market holiday in September 2026: Monday, 14 September 2026.
After Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, the next stock market holiday will fall on 2 October 2026 for Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti. There will be two stock market holidays in October — Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October 2026 and Dussehra on 20 October 2026.
After Dussehra, there will be three more stock market holidays falling in 2026 — Diwali Balipratipada on 10 November 2026, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on 24 November 2026, and Christmas on 25 December 2026. So, there will be two stock market holidays in November and one in December.
October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra
November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada
November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 (Friday): Christmas
The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their losing run to a fifth straight week, as a string of global headwinds kept sentiment fragile. Nifty50 slipped more than 2% to settle at 23,398, while the Sensex shed nearly 2.27% to close at 74781. Crude oil and the US 10-year bond yield remained the biggest overhang.
The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on 14 September 2026. The most auspicious time for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja and idol installation is traditionally considered Madhyahna, or midday. According to tradition, Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born during Madhyahna Kaal, which is why devotees prefer this period for the main puja.
For New Delhi, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat on September 14 will be from 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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