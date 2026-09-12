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Stock market holiday on Monday 14 Sept 2026: On Ganesha Chaturthi, NSE, BSE to remain closed

Stock market investros can check the list of stock market holidays by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Sep 2026, 04:35 PM IST
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The list of stock market holidays on the BSE website shows one holiday in September 2026.
The list of stock market holidays on the BSE website shows one holiday in September 2026.(Photo: AI-generated)
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Stock market holiday on Monday, 14 September 2026: After ending lower for the fifth successive week, trading on the BSE and the NSE will resume on Tuesday next week. This is because of the stock market holiday announced on 14th September for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

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According to the full list of stock market holidays 2026, available on the BSE website, trading in the Equity Segment and Equity Derivative Segment will remain closed on Monday, 14 September 2026.

Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain suspended on Monday.

However, trading in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain closed in the first half. Trading will resume in the second half from 5:00 PM. This means the commodity market will remain closed from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday.

Stock market holidays in September 2026

According to the list of stock market holidays for 2026, there is only one stock market holiday in September 2026: Monday, 14 September 2026.

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Stock market holidays 2026 in India

After Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, the next stock market holiday will fall on 2 October 2026 for Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti. There will be two stock market holidays in October — Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October 2026 and Dussehra on 20 October 2026.

After Dussehra, there will be three more stock market holidays falling in 2026 — Diwali Balipratipada on 10 November 2026, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on 24 November 2026, and Christmas on 25 December 2026. So, there will be two stock market holidays in November and one in December.

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

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December 25 (Friday): Christmas

The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their losing run to a fifth straight week, as a string of global headwinds kept sentiment fragile. Nifty50 slipped more than 2% to settle at 23,398, while the Sensex shed nearly 2.27% to close at 74781. Crude oil and the US 10-year bond yield remained the biggest overhang.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date and time

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on 14 September 2026. The most auspicious time for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja and idol installation is traditionally considered Madhyahna, or midday. According to tradition, Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born during Madhyahna Kaal, which is why devotees prefer this period for the main puja.

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For New Delhi, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat on September 14 will be from 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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