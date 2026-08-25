Stock market holiday on Raksha Bandhan? NSE, BSE open or closed on 28 Aug? Check calendar

The Indian stock market will remain open for regular trading on Raksha Bandhan in 2026, with both the BSE and NSE excluding this festival from their official stock market holiday calendar 2026.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 28 August, while Eid-e-Milad will be observed on 26 August to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Despite both festivals, the Indian stock market will remain open for trading on these days.

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Although banks will observe several holidays from 25 August on account of Raksha Bandhan, Onam and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, trading on Dalal Street will continue as normal. The next scheduled stock market holiday for the BSE and NSE is 14 September, when Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed.

The stock market holiday calendar for 2026 lists 16 trading holidays, in addition to regular closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock market holidays after August 14 September: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

2 October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

20 October: Dussehra (Tuesday)

10 November: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

24 November: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

25 December: Christmas (Friday)

Muhurat Trading 2026 Despite 8 November falling on a Sunday, the stock markets will remain open for a special Diwali Laxmi Pujan session. The BSE and NSE will conduct the annual Muhurat Trading session on the day.

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The exact timings for the Muhurat Trading session will be announced separately by the BSE and NSE ahead of Diwali.

Will the MCX be open? The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will be open on 26 August and 28 August for both morning and evening trading periods. Based on MCX's yearly trading schedule, the exchange observes 16 trading holidays in 2026, during which the markets may be fully or partially closed. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited will also operate normally.

Stock market today The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, edged lower on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices amid heightened tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment, while market participants awaited the monthly expiry of Nifty 50 derivatives contracts.

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The Nifty 50 fell 0.24% to 24,163 . 70, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.13% to 77,267.90 as of 11:54 IST.

Geopolitical tensions remained in focus after Iran vowed to retaliate against expanded US economic sanctions. Washington said the measures were aimed at cutting off Tehran’s economic lifeline.

Brent crude futures hovered around $92.50 a barrel, adding to concerns for oil-importing economies such as India.

Investors are also closely watching the Nifty 50 monthly derivatives expiry, which will be the first monthly expiry under the new closing auction session (CAS) for stocks with futures and options contracts. The new mechanism has already contributed to heightened volatility in benchmark indices during weekly derivatives expiry sessions.

According to a Reuters report, market participants will assess the effectiveness of CAS during Tuesday’s Nifty 50 monthly expiry as well as on 31 August, when the latest MSCI index reshuffle takes effect after market hours.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.