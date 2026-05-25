Stock market holiday this week: BSE and NSE to remain closed for trading on this day

The Indian stock market opened the last trading week of May on a bullish note, with the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rallying over a percent each, supported by strong global market cues. The optimism over the US-Iran peace talks and a sharp drop in crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment.
This week will be a holiday shortened as BSE and NSE will remain shut for one day. Both the major bourses have declared a stock market holiday this week on Thursday, 28 May 2026, for Bakri Id.
The BSE holiday calendar shows two trading holidays in the month of May. The first BSE and NSE holiday this month was on 1 May on account of Maharashtra Day. The second stock market holiday this week will be on May 28.
The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will be closed for trading on Thursday, May 28, as per the BSE and NSE holiday calendars.
In total, there are 12 stock market holidays in May 2026, including regular weekends and two designated public holidays, according to the calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
The commodity derivatives trading will remain closed for the morning session on Thursday, May 28.
As per the MCX holiday calendar, the trading in commodities on May 28 will be closed during the morning session, which is from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Commodity trading will open in the evening session, from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.
Some Asian markets were closed today, 25 May 2026, due to public holidays. South Korea’s Seoul Stock Exchange and KOSDAQ were shut on account of Vesak Day.
Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was also closed for the Birthday of the Buddha holiday.
US markets will also remain closed on Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday, resulting in a shortened trading week. Regular trading in major indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, will resume on Tuesday, 26 May.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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