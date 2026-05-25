Stock market holiday this week: BSE and NSE to remain closed for trading on this day

The Indian stock market opened the last trading week of May on a bullish note, with the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rallying over a percent each, supported by strong global market cues. The optimism over the US-Iran peace talks and a sharp drop in crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment.
This week will be a holiday shortened as BSE and NSE will remain shut for one day. Both the major bourses have declared a stock market holiday this week on Thursday, 28 May 2026, for Bakri Id.
The BSE holiday calendar shows two trading holidays in the month of May. The first BSE and NSE holiday this month was on 1 May on account of Maharashtra Day. The second stock market holiday this week will be on May 28.
The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will be closed for trading on Thursday, May 28, as per the BSE and NSE holiday calendars.
In total, there are 12 stock market holidays in May 2026, including regular weekends and two designated public holidays, according to the calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
The commodity derivatives trading will remain closed for the morning session on Thursday, May 28.
As per the MCX holiday calendar, the trading in commodities on May 28 will be closed during the morning session, which is from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Commodity trading will open in the evening session, from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.
Some Asian markets were closed today, 25 May 2026, due to public holidays. South Korea’s Seoul Stock Exchange and KOSDAQ were shut on account of Vesak Day.
Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was also closed for the Birthday of the Buddha holiday.
US markets will also remain closed on Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday, resulting in a shortened trading week. Regular trading in major indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, will resume on Tuesday, 26 May.