The Indian stock market will be closed on Tuesday on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. November 8, 2022.

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.

In Commodity segment, trading at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in first half whereas it will take place in the second half from 5 pm (evening session) on November 8, 2022.

November 8, 2022 is the last trading holiday of this year on Dalal Street, being the sixteenth market holiday of this year. Meanwhile, trading on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE will resume on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 as per its usual timings.

As per the details available on BSE website, "There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment" on the market holidays. In October last month, trading at BSE and NSE was closed on three occasions namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada.

Meanwhile, rising for the second straight day, equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in bank, auto and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose by 0.4% to end at 18,202 points. A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 18 of the 30 Sensex counters closing in the green. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge advanced 0.64% and the midcap index closed 0.69% higher.

On the other hand, the Indian domestic currency rupee appreciated by 45 paise to settle at 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.