Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE closed today. Here's why 08 Nov 2022
The Indian stock market will be closed on Tuesday on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. November 8, 2022.