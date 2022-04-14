Stock market holiday today as BSE, NSE closed on Ambedkar Jayanti

“Domestic markets witnessed some selling pressure in a short trading week as investors remained cautious given sustained high inflation and its impact on economy. Going ahead, market is likely to remain volatile till the inflationary pressure persists, raising scope for aggressive rate hike by Central Banks globally. Two index heavy weight Infosys and HDFC Bank will be announcing their results to which market would react on Monday. Overall, we expect healthy earnings which should drive the stock specific action in the stock market," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.