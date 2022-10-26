The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday on the account of Diwali Balipratipada, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Wednesday i.e. October 26, 2022.

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In Commodity segment, trading at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in first half on all three stock market holidays whereas trading will take place in second half from 5 pm (evening session) on October 26, 2022.

Trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will next be on November 8th, 2022 which will also be the last holiday of this year. As per the details available on BSE website, "There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment" on the stock market holidays.

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday, putting a break to their seven-day rally, amid weak Asian market cues and mixed trends. The BSE benchmark failed to hold on the early gains and declined 287.7 points to close at 59,543.9. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty fell 0.4% to end at 17,656.

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 82.81 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as easing crude oil prices buoyed investor sentiments.

In a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079, the BSE benchmark jumped 524.5 points to end at 59,831.6. The Nifty advanced 0.8% to finish at 17,730.

“In Samvat 2079, volatility could continue, though at a slower pace, being close to a peak in the rate hike cycle. The resumption of growth at the global level and particularly on the domestic front is required to shake off the sluggish mood and get back on the path of a sustained uptrend in the markets," said HDFC Securities in a note.