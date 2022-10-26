Stock market holiday: Why is trading at BSE, NSE closed today?2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 07:37 AM IST
- The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday and there will be no trading activity
The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday on the account of Diwali Balipratipada, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Wednesday i.e. October 26, 2022.